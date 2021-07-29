ProPetro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 22,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,421% compared to the typical volume of 1,455 call options.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,781. The company has a market cap of $798.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 3.33. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.61.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,793 shares of company stock valued at $981,014. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

