Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%.

NYSE:PB traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,444. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.52.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.