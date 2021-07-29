Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Proto Labs worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $771,000.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

