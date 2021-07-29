Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Gap Down to $84.25

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.25, but opened at $82.31. Proto Labs shares last traded at $82.47, with a volume of 1,308 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after purchasing an additional 385,843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after purchasing an additional 367,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $15,080,000.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.