PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $170.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $145.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.59. PTC has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of PTC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

