PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Gap Down to $145.25

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $145.25, but opened at $142.22. PTC shares last traded at $131.09, with a volume of 3,261 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.59.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,096,000 after buying an additional 34,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PTC by 34.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after buying an additional 602,850 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,136,000 after buying an additional 69,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

