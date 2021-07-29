pulltherug.finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $38,694.74 and approximately $11.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00010348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00047785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.15 or 0.00780177 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

pulltherug.finance (CRYPTO:RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

