PumaPay Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. In the last week, PumaPay has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $388,113.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

