Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,149 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Purple Innovation worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $541,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $35,788,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,472,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,598,000 after buying an additional 177,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $55,214,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,621.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

