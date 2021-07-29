PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.40). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 249 ($3.25), with a volume of 208,002 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 252.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.67.

In other news, insider Jitesh Himatlal Sodha bought 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £54,834 ($71,640.97).

About PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.