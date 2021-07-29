Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Boston Scientific Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.43 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 33.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4,255.3% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 23.1% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 33,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,246 shares of company stock valued at $22,662,052 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.