Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $136.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.17. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $137.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.