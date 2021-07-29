Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for PerkinElmer, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $174.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $175.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in PerkinElmer by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,487,000 after purchasing an additional 433,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,177,000 after purchasing an additional 414,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

