Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hexcel Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.14.

HXL opened at $57.00 on Thursday. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -196.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

