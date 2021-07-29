Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lennox International Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.68. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

LII stock opened at $327.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.03. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $259.62 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,535 shares of company stock worth $6,935,088. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $25,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

