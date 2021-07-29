Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

LECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $136.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.17. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $137.65.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,602,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

