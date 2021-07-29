Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.18) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52. uniQure has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of uniQure by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of uniQure by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of uniQure by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $72,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,202.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

