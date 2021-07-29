Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hilltop in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,550,000 after buying an additional 5,166,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Hilltop by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50,719 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 262,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Hilltop by 43.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after acquiring an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

