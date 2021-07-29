Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2021 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEDP. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.98.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $174.69 on Thursday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.24.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,994,246.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,799 shares of company stock valued at $46,473,731. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 18.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Medpace by 48.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

