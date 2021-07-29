Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEDP. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $174.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.24. Medpace has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Medpace by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Medpace by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Medpace by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Medpace by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,304,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,380,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,799 shares of company stock worth $46,473,731. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

