Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Shares of PNR opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $72.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

