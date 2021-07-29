Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Lowered by Analyst

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NTB opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,253,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after acquiring an additional 569,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 329,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after acquiring an additional 144,167 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

