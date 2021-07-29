Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.60. 10,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,942. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $975,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

