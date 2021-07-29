Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issued By Wedbush

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHKP. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of CHKP opened at $124.10 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.45.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 20,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 364,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.