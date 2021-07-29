Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 260,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 168,651 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

