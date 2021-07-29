Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issued By Truist Securiti

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $193.75 to $237.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,346,840. The company has a market cap of $490.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.85. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $102.95 and a 52 week high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.