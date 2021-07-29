Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.13. 27,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.85. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 65.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

