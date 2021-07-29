QASH (QASH) Market Cap Reaches $25.75 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. One QASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $25.75 million and approximately $374,908.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

