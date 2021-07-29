QuadrantProtocol Market Capitalization Reaches $1.81 Million (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $65,889.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00047785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.15 or 0.00780177 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

EQUAD is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

