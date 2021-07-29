QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.0% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $142.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.63. The company has a market cap of $160.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

