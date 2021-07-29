QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $190.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s previous close.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.30.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.63. The firm has a market cap of $166.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

