QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $8.10 on Thursday, hitting $150.54. 1,071,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,329,441. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $169.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.63.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

