QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Cowen

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.30.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.41 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

