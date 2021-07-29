QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

QCOM traded up $8.19 on Thursday, reaching $150.63. The company had a trading volume of 740,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

