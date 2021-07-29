QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 309,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,329,441 shares.The stock last traded at $148.90 and had previously closed at $142.44.

The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.30.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.63. The stock has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

