Quant Trading 86.7% Higher This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 29th. Quant has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $223.58 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quant has traded up 86.7% against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $136.98 or 0.00344222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000189 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001344 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.58 or 0.00785481 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

