QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 22,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,710,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a PE ratio of -60.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.37.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $2,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 904,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,750,704.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

