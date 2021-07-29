Quark (QRK) Trading Up 31.1% Over Last Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $653.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,601,663 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

