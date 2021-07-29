QuarkChain Trading Up 25.5% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $114.73 million and approximately $42.10 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00047785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.15 or 0.00780177 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

