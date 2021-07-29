QunQun 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $224,128.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QunQun has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $224,128.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

