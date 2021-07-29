Quotient Technology (QUOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Quotient Technology to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Quotient Technology has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $55,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 714,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,440.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,535 shares of company stock worth $641,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QUOT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

