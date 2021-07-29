Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

RDWR stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29. Radware has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 141.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Radware by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Radware by 15.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

