Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Hits $0.37

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $24.92 million and approximately $853,228.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 53% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.95 or 0.00242151 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000107 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

