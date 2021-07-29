Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Up 137.9% in July

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 137.9% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of RKUNY stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Rakuten Group has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

RKUNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. upgraded Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

