Ramaco Resources (METC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. On average, analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

METC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,730. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $281.80 million, a PE ratio of -106.33 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

