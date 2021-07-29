Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Update

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RAND stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.59, a current ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74. Rand Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 239.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

