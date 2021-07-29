Rarible Reaches One Day Volume of $4.16 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. In the last week, Rarible has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $47.01 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for about $10.35 or 0.00026113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rarible Profile

RARI is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,543,555 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

