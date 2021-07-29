Ratan Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 994,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,470,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,600,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $10,710,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000.

OTCMKTS:LMACU traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.54. 295,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,767. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

