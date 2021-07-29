Ratan Capital Management LP Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Ratan Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM makes up 1.2% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Ceridian HCM worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDAY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.20.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

