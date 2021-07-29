Ratan Capital Management LP Has $47.03 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Ratan Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,350 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises 5.2% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.67% of Vertiv worth $47,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,322. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

